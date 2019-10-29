'Danger to women' jailed at Derry Court

A 37-year-old taxi despatcher has been described as 'a danger to women' at Derry Magistrate's Court.

Sean Paul Farrelly of Crawford Square in Derry admitted two charges of breaching a non molestation order on June 12 and June 14 this year.

An order was given to the injured party in May last year after Farrelly was jailed for assaulting her.

The court heard on two occasions in June the defendant approached the injured party's address despite being prohibited from doing so.

District Judge Barney McElholm was told that Farrelly had spent some time in custody following his bail being revoked.

He asked was the injured party still in contact with Farrelly and was told there was contact.

The judge said that the defendant had 'a bad domestic violence record in relation to her' and had a bad record for violence in general.

He described Farrelly as 'an unconscionable little thug' and said if the legislation was in place he would 'put him away for three years'.

Judge McElholm said that Farrelly was 'one of those men who is a danger to this woman and to women in general'

Farrelly was jailed for 8 months.