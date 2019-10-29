Church owned Garvagh care home scoops Best Kept award

A GARVAGH residential home has scooped a top award.

Trinity House, a Presbyterian Church in Ireland’s (PCI) residential home for older people, won first place for the Northern Health and Social Care Trust region at the Northern Ireland Amenity Council’s Best Kept Health and Social Care Facility Awards.

Established over 60 years ago, the Best Kept Health and Social Facility was introduced as a category in 1995 to recognise the staff and residents who showcase their dedication and pride in their workplace, or residential care homes, by improving their surroundings.

Speaking after the awards ceremony Denise Keagan, PCI’s Head of Older People’s Services, said: “This is an amazing achievement for Trinity House, our newest home, who having opened just under two years ago, have won their first award.

“In each of our homes getting to know our residents and their abilities, is so important in order for us to provide person-centred care. No matter how small, each person’s contribution, from planting bulbs to tidying up in the garden, has all helped to make each home standout. It also encourages our residents to stay active, which improves physical and mental well-being. At the same time, it encourages a greater sense of belonging in what is their home, which is also so important.

“All our homes have a Christian ethos and we welcome people from different denominations and none.

“As Christians, as it has often been said, we are called to demonstrate Jesus’ love for people. This means putting our faith into practical action and simple Christian caring, which we seek to do in all the homes that we manage. It is a powerful social witness of the gospel.”

PCI’s Council for Social Witness is responsible for the overall management of the denomination’s nursing and residential care homes, along with supported housing schemes for people with a learning disability and centres for those with addictions and former offenders across 16 locations in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Congratulating the winners, Doreen Muskett MBE, President of the Northern Ireland Amenity Council said: “As always, the standard of applications received across all three competition categories was extremely high and judges faced a very difficult decision in choosing the overall winner.

“The Best Kept Health and Social Care initiative is a fantastic opportunity for facilities across Northern Ireland to work with service users to have a practical and positive effect on their direct environment.”

Delighted by the win, Trinity House home manager, Jayne Bellingham said: “As a newer home we have an ongoing programme for settling in and making it a warm and welcoming place.

“A home-like environment is of the utmost importance for our residents, who are often anxious about leaving their own homes, and feel more relaxed in comfortable and bright surroundings.

“We were really pleased to have been considered Best Kept Facility in this area, and it has motivated us to continue to provide a high standard of accommodation and care.

“One of the judges commented on the painting throughout the home, as one of our care assistants, Colette Tannahill, is a really gifted artist and has transformed two areas for us. One has been turned into a street with a painted post office and book shop with bikes and lanterns.

“The dementia side of the home has been decorated with scenes of wildlife and Cherry Blossom trees. He also liked the different textures fo be found in the central gardens among the variety of plants,” Jayne explained.

“As a team we are blessed to work for PCI who place such high emphasis in all aspects of our residents’ care, which allows us to be creative in our approach to the delivery of our care and over all service.”