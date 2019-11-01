Bridie lands new role with Derry mental health awareness charity

Contact
Bridie Kelly
BRIDIE Kelly has been appointed Corporate Fundraising Officer for the Derry/Londonderry area for AWARE mental health charity.
Born and raised in County Derry, she has spent a lifetime supporting friends and family through seasons of depression
Through that she has developed a passion for caring for the mental wellbeing of others.
“From experiencing how mental ill-health can affect our loved ones first hand, I became aware of the need that there is in Derry/Londonderry for more support,” she said.
“We need to help people through depression, anxiety & bipolar disorders so that they can begin to recover, which is possible! With this in mind, I trained with a local charity called AWARE to become a support group facilitator.”
AWARE – The Depression Charity for Northern Ireland was born in Derry/Londonderry in 1996, and has since established a network of 25 free-to-attend support groups (including an online support group) around Northern Ireland run by their trained volunteers. These groups welcome people with depression, anxiety, and bipolar disorder as well as carers for people with the illness. AWARE also delivers mental health and wellbeing programmes into communities, schools, colleges, universities, and workplaces. These programmes include their Mood Matters programmes, Living Life to the Full, Mental Health First Aid and Mindfulness.
“I've been volunteering for AWARE as a support group facilitator for over two years now and through my experiences with them, I have seen first-hand the fantastic services they offer for free to the public. I decided that I wanted to become even more committed to the work that they do and therefore have come on permanent staff with AWARE.”
Speaking about her new role with AWARE, Bridie said: “I am really excited about being involved with the Fundraising team as I'm aware that keeping their services free for the public requires good financial support. This is extremely important so that the people of Derry/Londonderry are more able to access the help that they need to recover from mental ill-health.”
Clare Galbraith, Fundraising Manager for AWARE says: “We are so thankful to have Bridie join our team here.
“She has been an invaluable volunteer for AWARE over the past couple of years and we are always thrilled to welcome such a committed and passionate person onto our staff team!”
Any businesses looking to partner with AWARE to support the work that they do in Northern Ireland, please contact Bridie on Bridie@aware-ni.org.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Seamus Mc Glinchey, who suffered a brain haemorrhage in October 2016, presents a cheque for over £34,000 to staff in Altnagelvin's 4F ward where he received lifesaving care.
Pictured are Bronagh Gallagher, Apprentice Software Engineer, FP McCann; Camilla Long, Director of Bespoke Communications and independent facilitator for Career Encode; Brian Law, IT Manager; Ronan
Young people from both sides of the border pictured with representatives from the Nerve Centre and Co-operation Ireland at the recent Youth Voices of Brexit event.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.