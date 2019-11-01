Bridie lands new role with Derry mental health awareness charity

BRIDIE Kelly has been appointed Corporate Fundraising Officer for the Derry/Londonderry area for AWARE mental health charity.

Born and raised in County Derry, she has spent a lifetime supporting friends and family through seasons of depression

Through that she has developed a passion for caring for the mental wellbeing of others.

“From experiencing how mental ill-health can affect our loved ones first hand, I became aware of the need that there is in Derry/Londonderry for more support,” she said.

“We need to help people through depression, anxiety & bipolar disorders so that they can begin to recover, which is possible! With this in mind, I trained with a local charity called AWARE to become a support group facilitator.”

AWARE – The Depression Charity for Northern Ireland was born in Derry/Londonderry in 1996, and has since established a network of 25 free-to-attend support groups (including an online support group) around Northern Ireland run by their trained volunteers. These groups welcome people with depression, anxiety, and bipolar disorder as well as carers for people with the illness. AWARE also delivers mental health and wellbeing programmes into communities, schools, colleges, universities, and workplaces. These programmes include their Mood Matters programmes, Living Life to the Full, Mental Health First Aid and Mindfulness.

“I've been volunteering for AWARE as a support group facilitator for over two years now and through my experiences with them, I have seen first-hand the fantastic services they offer for free to the public. I decided that I wanted to become even more committed to the work that they do and therefore have come on permanent staff with AWARE.”

Speaking about her new role with AWARE, Bridie said: “I am really excited about being involved with the Fundraising team as I'm aware that keeping their services free for the public requires good financial support. This is extremely important so that the people of Derry/Londonderry are more able to access the help that they need to recover from mental ill-health.”

Clare Galbraith, Fundraising Manager for AWARE says: “We are so thankful to have Bridie join our team here.

“She has been an invaluable volunteer for AWARE over the past couple of years and we are always thrilled to welcome such a committed and passionate person onto our staff team!”

Any businesses looking to partner with AWARE to support the work that they do in Northern Ireland, please contact Bridie on Bridie@aware-ni.org.