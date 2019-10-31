New Dungiven business in the running for share of €280,000 prize

A NEW start business from Dungiven is in with a chance of winning a share of €280,000.

IMAGene Ltd has been announced as one of the regional finalisrs of this year’s InterTradeIreland Seedcorn Investor Readiness Competition which has a substantial final cash prize.

The Co Derry digital company is one of 24 companies from across the island which will compete across four regional heats beginning in November.

Established by Mark Leonard, Janet Mitchell and Navein Madhavan in 2017, IMAGene Ltd develops digital tools for the manufacturing industry to address productivity.

The Northern Ireland final will take place at the the Europa Hotel, Belfast on November 14 and will see the Dungiven business go up against five other Ulster companies.

Each business will deliver an investment pitch in front of an expert judging panel comprising of venture capitalists, business angels and some of the island’s leading business leaders.

Speaking about the regional finalists, Shane O'Hanlon, Funding for Growth Manager at InterTradeIreland said: “I’m delighted to offer my congratulations to all those who have reached this crucial stage. The regional finalists have been successfully chosen based on their submission of their business plan and visual representation of their business idea. The standard of entries from Northern Ireland was very high and we look forward to seeing how the competition progresses.”

As well as a substantial cash prize fund, participants benefit from promotional, business planning workshops and mentorship support throughout the competition.

The regional finalists will receive an intensive one-day investment pitch masterclass facilitated by InterTradeIreland, to help polish their presentation skills. The regional winners will then be invited to pitch to a panel of judges at the all-island final, taking place in Dublin on 28 November 2019 with the overall winner and category winner announced that evening at an awards ceremony at Guinness Storehouse, Dublin.

To date, InterTradeIreland has supported over 2,300 enterprising companies through the Seedcorn process. With €238 million in new equity being raised by the companies which have reached the regional finals stage of the Seedcorn competition over the past 17 years, the competition has a strong track record of supporting early business start-ups to become investor ready.

Further details are also available on the Seedcorn website at www.intertradeireland.

com/seedcorn and follow on twitter @ITI_seedcorn.