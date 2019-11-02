Ballinascreen Pony Drive raises £13,000 for liver disease charity

Contact
The drive took off from Cullion Hall, Desertmartin.
An annual pony drive has raised over £13,000 for charity.
The cash was raised for the RVH Liver Support Group.
A large crowd attended and participated in the Desertmartin Pony Drive fundraiser which took place on Sunday, August 5.
The event is now in its 20th year and is organised by members of the Loughshore Pony Club on behalf of a nominated charity.
The drive took off from Cullion Hall and made its way to Draperstown, Tobermore and Desertmartin.
It finished back to the hall where everyone was treated to refreshments followed by a grand draw, auction and raffle.
Prize winners were; Teenie Kelly - 1st prize: £300; Niall Loughran - 2nd prize 100; Darren c/o John McKaigue - 3rd prize: £50; and Brigid Hegarty - 4th prize: food hamper.
Kay Duffy, founding member of the RVH Liver Support Group, was presented with the £13,000 cheque by Desertmartin Pony Drive and Draperstown couple Marian and Gerry McKenna.
Due to personal experience this worthy cause is of great significance to the McKenna family.
The Desertmartin Pony Club wish to express their heartfelt sympathy to the Phillip’s family on the death of Sinclair who passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019.
Sinclair was a very generous supporter of the annual pony drive and will be sadly missed by one and all. May he rest in peace.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Seamus Mc Glinchey, who suffered a brain haemorrhage in October 2016, presents a cheque for over £34,000 to staff in Altnagelvin's 4F ward where he received lifesaving care.
Pictured are Bronagh Gallagher, Apprentice Software Engineer, FP McCann; Camilla Long, Director of Bespoke Communications and independent facilitator for Career Encode; Brian Law, IT Manager; Ronan
Young people from both sides of the border pictured with representatives from the Nerve Centre and Co-operation Ireland at the recent Youth Voices of Brexit event.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.