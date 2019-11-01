'Evening of Music & Food” Fundraiser for Foyle Search and Rescue

An “Evening of Music & Food” in aid of Foyle Search and Rescue will take place in the Cosh Bar & Gril in Coshquin on Friday, 22 November next (8.00pm to late). Ticket price, £20, includes music (DJ Michael Doherty plus local talent), finger food buffet and entry into a raffle. Prizes include a Spa Escape the Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort, £100 shopping voucher for Foyleside Shopping Centre and £100 gift voucher for Dermal Synergy.

