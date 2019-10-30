Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Derry man Andrew gives up day job to become full-time professional singer

A Derry singer has  given up his day job to go on the road full-time as a professional entertainer due to a demanding schedule ahead of him

Derry man Andrew gives up day job to become full-time professional singer

Andrew Monk who has given up his day job to become a full-time professional singer.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

A Derry singer has  given up his day job to go on the road full-time as a professional entertainer due to a demanding schedule ahead of him.
After years building up a following in the music business locally and Co Donegal, and with four albums on sale internationally with songs written by Derrys own Phil Coulter, Andy Kinch from Yorkshire etc, Andrew Monk has now secured enough dates in some of Ireland's luxury establishments such as a residency for the past three years at Harvey's Point Hotel, Lough Eske, Co Donegal and more recently just been approached by the entertainments manager at the prestigious Ashford Castle in Co Mayo. 
With dates in the diary for performances in other well-known hotels such as The Mulroy Woods Hotel Millford, The Radisson Blu Hotel Sligo, The Clanree Hotel Letterkenny, The Watermill Lodge Lisnaskea and the City Hotel in his home town, it looks like a busy schedule for 2020 with lots of travelling ahead.
Andrew said: “I am still going to perform my solo gigs in some of Derry and Donegal's smaller venues such as some of my favourites, Badger's Bar and restaurant, Kenny's bar Inishowen, Cheers Bar Ballybofey and The Carrigart in Co Donegal.
“These establishment's believed in me and give me work over the last number of years on a regular basis and I thank them for their support.”
Andrew concluded: “Derry has some of the best talent in singers and musicians who he believes can make music their full-time career if prepared to work hard and most importantly willing to travel.”
More info can be found on performance dates on Facebook and streams of his music on Spotify.
www.facebook.com/
andrew.monk2

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

Emmett McGuckin

Emmett McGuckin celebrates Magherafelt's championship glory (Pic: Mary K Burke)

Glory days

More News

Emmett McGuckin

Emmett McGuckin celebrates Magherafelt's championship glory (Pic: Mary K Burke)

GAA

Glory days

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Subscribe Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at news@derrynow.com

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie