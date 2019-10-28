Contact

Woman hit over head with glass in Derry nightclub appears in court on assault charge

Defendant required eight stitches

Derry courthouse

Reporter:

Staff reporter

A row between several females in a local nightclub resulted in one person being hit over the head with a glass, Derry Magistrate's Court heard today.
Chloe Devine (21), of Edenreagh Road in Eglinton, admitted assaulting a female on dates between 26 and 29 May 2017.
The court heard following reports of an incident in the city centre premises, police examined CCTV and saw Devine grab another female by the hair and that injured party trying to defend herself.
Subsequently, another female smashed a glass on Devine's head leaving her requiring eight stitches.
Defence solicitor, Seamus Quigley, said after her initial assault Devine had been the victim of the more serious attack.
He said Devine accepted her responsibility and added there had been no re-offending since this incident.
Devine was fined £150.

