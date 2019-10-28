Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Derry men urged to ditch their razors

Get a Tache for Cash and raise some dough

Derry men urged to ditch their razors

Pierce Carbery, Richard Kell, Phil Reynolds, Dylan Monaghan and Conor O’Neill from The Man Shack

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The men of Derry are being urged to ditch their razors, grow a mo and raise money and awareness for men’s health during November.
Cancer Focus Northern Ireland, in association with The Man Shack, is calling on local men to get hairy and support its Tache for Cash fundraiser as part of the charity’s 50th anniversary celebrations.
Whether it’s a handlebar, horseshoe or walrus tache, get your work colleagues together and master the art of trimming for a good cause!
The money raised by Tache for Cash will help keep the Cancer Focus NI ManVan on the roads around Northern Ireland. The mobile drop-in unit, specifically for men, brings free health checks and cancer awareness sessions to venues such as farmers’ markets, football matches, shopping centres, workplaces and community centres - anywhere where men live, work and play.
The tools on board help to empower local men to take control of their own health and lower their risk of cancer. 
Louise Richardson, corporate fundraising officer, said: “Research shows that while cancer affects both men and women, more men die from the disease. Men can change this by talking about their health concerns and by taking positive steps to improve their health.
“Every year Cancer Focus NI provides health support and advice to over 3,000 men in Northern Ireland. With over 4,700 males being diagnosed with cancer each year, support and health checks are more important than ever to give men the tools to take control of their own health.
“We are so grateful to The Man Shack for partnering with us on this campaign. Their involvement will help us reach out to even more local men. We hope that men everywhere will join in, have some craic and raise the cash.”
Kenny Parker, The Man Shack owner, said: “As a local company we are delighted to be able to partner with an amazing local charity. The work Cancer Focus NI carries out across Northern Ireland is vital in raising awareness of male cancers and how important it is for men to keep on top of their health.
“We are delighted to help promote the campaign and that one of our staff members, Conor O’Neill, has taken on the challenge to grow his tache. Watch this space for progress pictures.”
To sign up to Tache for Cash visit https://cancerfocusni.org/event/tache or for more information please contact us on 028 9066 3281 or email louiserichardson@cancerfocusni.org. 
If you have any concerns about cancer, call the Cancer Focus NI free information and advice NurseLine and speak to a specialist nurse on 0800 783 3339.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

Derry marketing students celebrate their success

CIM Ireland celebrated the success of students who gained professional qualifications at its first inaugural graduation lunch at the Titanic Hotel.  Marian Norwood (centre) from NW School of Markting

Derry marketing students celebrate their success

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Subscribe Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at news@derrynow.com

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie