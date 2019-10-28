Derry marketing students celebrate their success

Derry professionals who have gained marketing qualifications have celebrated their success at a lunch held in Belfast's Titanic Hotel.

The event was held to highlight the achievements of the Chartered Institute of Marketing’s (CIM) students who have gained a full CIM qualification this year.

Professionals and students from across Ireland were joined by guests and industry figures at a celebratory lunch.

Derry man Ciaran O’Hara, who is employed at Fujitsu as a business support administrator, said: “My CIM qualification helped me to secure my job at Fujitsu.

"I studied while I was working full time which was challenging but I learned to balance everything and now want to go on to do the diploma.

"Hopefully, this time next year, I’ll be graduating again.”

Speaking at the event Eileen Curry, chair of CIM Ireland, said: “Many congratulations to all our students on their achievements.

"They have worked incredibly hard to achieve this milestone, opening the door to new opportunities at a critical time for marketers.

“CIM Ireland has seen significantly increasing numbers of ambitious individuals attaining professional CIM Marketing qualifications.

"Today’s prestigious event in the beautiful Titanic Hotel celebrates their success and it marks the first of many to come. I look forward to celebrating even more high achievers this time next year.”

Karl Webb, marketing, commercial and sales manager at MCS group who sponsored the event added: “MCS Group is delighted to support CIM and celebrate the achievements of this year’s graduates.

“Working with employers across all sectors, we have seen an increasing demand for marketing talent and CIM are playing a key role in providing marketing professionals with evolving skills to fulfil the market demand.

“Having recruited marketing professionals for 15 years I am excited by the current talent in NI and believe that these marketers can make a huge impact on growing successful indigenous businesses here and attracting more foreign direct investment to our shores.”

