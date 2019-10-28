Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Thieves hunted after Derry house ransacked

Police appealing for information

Thieves hunted after Derry house ransacked

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Police in Derry are appealing for witnesses following a report of a burglary at a house in the Abbeydale area of the city at the weekend.

It was reported that sometime between 12.15pm and 8.00pm on Saturday entry was gained to the premises. 

Several rooms in the property were ransacked and a number of cupboards and drawers searched. 

It is not believed that anything was stolen as a result of the incident.

Two males were disturbed close to the house by a neighbour sometime between 7.00pm and 8.00pm and detectives are working to establish if they were involved.

Detectives are appealing to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area or anyone who has information about this incident to contact them at Strand Road on 101, quoting reference 1536 26/10/19. 

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

Derry marketing students celebrate their success

CIM Ireland celebrated the success of students who gained professional qualifications at its first inaugural graduation lunch at the Titanic Hotel.  Marian Norwood (centre) from NW School of Markting

Derry marketing students celebrate their success

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Subscribe Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at news@derrynow.com

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie