Thieves hunted after Derry house ransacked

Police in Derry are appealing for witnesses following a report of a burglary at a house in the Abbeydale area of the city at the weekend.

It was reported that sometime between 12.15pm and 8.00pm on Saturday entry was gained to the premises.

Several rooms in the property were ransacked and a number of cupboards and drawers searched.

It is not believed that anything was stolen as a result of the incident.

Two males were disturbed close to the house by a neighbour sometime between 7.00pm and 8.00pm and detectives are working to establish if they were involved.

Detectives are appealing to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area or anyone who has information about this incident to contact them at Strand Road on 101, quoting reference 1536 26/10/19.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.