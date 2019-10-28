Darts ace raises £15,000 in memory of his best friend

A Derry darts star has raised an impressive £15,000 in memory of his best friend who died of CysticFibrosis.

Daryl Gurney's best friend Aaron McMenamin passed away from the disease in 2017.

Last weekend Aaron's parents, Margaret and William McMenamin, travelled to the 2019 Champions League of Darts in Leicestershire, where Daryl shaved his head after defeating Rob Cross.

Dart manufacturer Winmau also pledged an additional £5,000 donation to Daryl’s cause after the number of 180s registered in the league surpassed that of last year.

The target of 140 was comfortably over taken with a total of 159 maximums hit over the weekend’s play.

"The support I've had has been incredible," said the Waterside man who is nicknamed 'Superchin'.

“I feel so different without my hair and I can throw the hair gel away, but it's for a great cause.

"It would be great to reach £20,000 and I'd like to thank everyone who has donated because Cystic Fibrosis is a cause very close to my heart.

"It was great to have Aaron's parents in Leicester today too, because this has meant so much to us all.

"I'll be trying to grow the hair back for the World Championship now. I've got a couple of months so hopefully I'll have it back then!"

A spokesperson for Winmau said: “Congra- tulations on a superb fundraising campaign Daryl and good luck growing back the hair for Ally Pally.”

PaddyPower, PDC chair- man, Barry Hearn, and fellow players, including Gerwyn Price have all also donated, and fans can still pledge via Daryl’s JustGiving page www.justgiving.com/fund raising/superchinhead shaving.