Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Make Orkambi available in the north - says Sinn Fein's Duffy

Call for cystic fibrosis drug to be made available in the North.

Make Orkambi available in the north - says Sinn Fein's Duffy

Derry Sinn Fein Councillor Sandra Duffy.

Reporter:

Eamon Sweeney

Derry Sinn Féin Councillor Sandra Duffy  has called for cystic fibrosis drug Orkambi to be made available in the north of Ireland. 

The local Health spokesperson said: "Orkambi and other drugs for the treatment of cystic fibrosis will now be available in England following a deal between the British government and the manufacturers of the drugs. 

"We now need to see these drugs made available to those living with cystic fibrosis in the north. 

"Orkambi is already available in the south of Ireland and now in England and the Department of Health must ensure that access to the treatment is made available to people with cystic fibrosis in the north immediately.   

"While this serious illness cannot be cured, Orkambi has been shown to significantly slow the rate of decline of lung function. 

"Sinn Féin  have repeatedly called on the Department of Health in the north to ensure Orkambi be made available in the north. 

"The Department needs to ensure this happens as a matter of urgency in order to provide equal treatment to those with cystic fibrosis here." 

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

More News

To the Fore

A joyous day for the players and community of O'Brien's Foreglen as they hold the Bateson, Sheridan and Lee Cup. (Pics: Mary K Burke)

GAA

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Subscribe Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at news@derrynow.com

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie