Derry City and Strabane District Council confirm traffic and travel arrangements for Halloween

Derry City and Strabane District Council have confirmed the traffic and travel arrangements for the Halloween celebrations to ensure a safe and enjoyable week for all.

There will be road closures in place from 5pm to 10pm on Monday 28th, Tuesday 29th, and Wednesday 30th to allow for Awakening the Walls. The closures will take place on Magazine Street, Union Hall Place, Butcher Street, Bishop Street within, Society Street, London Street, Shipquay Street, Ferryquay Street, The Diamond and Artillery Street.

There will be no parking on the above roads from 7am-10pm, except Shipquay Street – with no parking there after 2pm.

Society Street Car Park will be closed on the 28th, 29th and 30th October and there will be restricted parking at Bishop Street Car Park, with no access to parking after 2pm and no exit from 5pm.

All cars parked within the walls must be removed by 5pm.

Roads will re-open between 9.30 and 10pm each night, once the area is clear of installation pieces and pedestrians.

Drivers are reminded that normal on-street parking restrictions will be in place and that they should avoid parking anywhere blocking entrances to residences, businesses, or obstructing emergency access routes.

On Thursday, October 31st, there will be restrictions in place to allow for the carnival parade and fireworks display.

There will be single lane closures in place from approximately 6 - 8:45pm for the parade along the Strand Road, from Baronet Street to Queen’s Quay Roundabout, and on Foyle Embankment.

The road will also be closed from 6 – 8:45pm on Queen’s Quay Roundabout to Harbour Square Roundabout, along with a section of the Strand Road from Lawrence Hill to Water Street. Diversion routes will be available during this time.

The Peace Bridge will be closed between 7.15pm - 8.45pm.

Public car parks at Queen’s Quay, Victoria Market and Foyle Street will be closed on Thursday 31st October. Strand Road car park will be an accessible car park only.

It’s important to note that all times are approximate and that road closures/diversions will be kept to the minimum length necessary to ensure safety.

There will be event parking available in the following city side car parks: Foyleside Shopping Centre Car Park East, Foyleside West and Quayside Shopping Centre, Foyle Road, Magee Campus (Lawrence Hill), Strand Road, Victoria Market, Society Street, Bishop Street, Carlisle Road and William Street.

There will also be parking available in the following Waterside car parks: Alfred Street, Bond’s Hill, Distillery Brae, Simpsons Brae, Spencer Road Car Park and Waterside Health Centre and Oakgrove School.

No parking will be permitted along Baronet Street and Fletcher Avenue.

On Hallowe’en night, vehicles stopping to drop off passengers are advised to park in a safe location and to avoid the immediate vicinity of Queen’s Quay, the Limavady Road/St Columb’s Road junction in order to minimise traffic congestion.

During Awakening the Walls, dedicated drop off zones will be located on Whittaker Street from 5pm – 8:30pm.

Awakening the Walls will take place from 6 – 8.30pm on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Carnival Parade takes place on Thursday, departing Queen’s Quay at 7.15pm and concluding with the finale fireworks at 8.15pm.

The Derry Halloween festival was voted Best International Experience at the NI Tourism Awards and will run from Saturday October 26th until Friday November 1st.

Highlights include the Awakening the Walls trail around the city centre, a Carnival Parade, the Legenderry Halloween food event and of course the fireworks finale.

For more information on Awakening the Walls and Derry Halloween, visit derryhalloween.com or follow @DerryHalloween on social media #DerryHalloween.