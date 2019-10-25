Derry Girls to become Scary Girls for Halloween

Contact
Derry girls as depicted on the gable wall of Badgers.
The much-loved Derry Girls are set to become jaw-droppingly Scary Girls as a mural of the cast comes to life for the city’s Halloween celebrations.
Street art organisation UV Arts, who created the tribute to the Channel 4 show on the wall of a local pub, are teaming up with Edinburgh-based arts collective Projector Club to devise an exciting projection mapped installation – where pieces of video and animated content are overlaid onto the wall – for three nights during Derry Halloween.
The installation outside Badgers Bar on Orchard Street will be in place from Monday 28th October to Wednesday 30th October as part of Awakening the Walls, a spectacular free trail of illuminated animations, performances and more along the 400-year-old Derry Walls.
The projection art will reflect this year’s Derry Halloween theme, The Other World Awakens, and is expected to draw on an eclectic range of influences, from the Irish legend of the Morrigan to the Mexican Day of the Dead.
Further details are a closely guarded secret, but the tens of thousands of local and international revellers who descend on the city for the weeklong Halloween festival can expect to see Erin, Michelle, Clare, Orla and ‘the wee English fella’ as never before.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Councillor Mickey Cooper has welcomed the announcement of £60,000 for a new Brooke Park Bowling Club building.
The extraordinary cure of Derry man James Francis O’Kane from semi-paralysis, during a visit to Lourdes in 1932, is recalled in a new book, “The Village of Bernadette
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.