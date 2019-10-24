Derry man returned for trial on cocaine supply charge

Contact
Derry courthouse on Bishop Street.
A Derry man has been returned for trial to the local Crown Court on a series of drug charges.
Stephen Jones (36), of Sackville Court, appeared at a preliminary enquiry at the city's Magistrate's Court today.
He was charged with possessing cocaine with intent to supply and having the drugs on 10 November , 2015.
He was also charged with being concerned in the offer to supply cocaine on various dates between August 2015 and November the same year.
It was accepted there was a case to answer and there were no contrary submissions.
Jones said he did not wish to call any witnesses or make any statement
at this stage.
He was returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on 26 November and released on bail.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
The Modern Motherhood event, which takes place this Friday, has been organised by Beyond Birth Mid Ulster.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.