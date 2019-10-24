Derry man jailed for sexual abuse of niece

Contact
Derry courthouse on Bishop Street.
A 50-years old local man who sexually abused his niece over 30 years ago by instructing her to re-enact sex acts on him after he'd shown her pornographic videos, has been jailed for 18 months at Derry Crown Court.
The defendant, who cannot be named because of his relationship to the victim, pleaded guilty to four charges of indecently assaulting his niece and guilty to one charge of committing an act of gross indecency on her.He committed the offences in his then family home between December 1984 and December 1987, starting when his niece was aged eight.
The offending came to light when the victim reported the abuse to the police in November 2017.As well as jailing the defendant for 18 months, Judge McCaffrey also placed him on the Sex Offender's Register for ten years and she also imposed a Barring Order, for a period yet to be determined, banning the defendant from contact with children.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
The Modern Motherhood event, which takes place this Friday, has been organised by Beyond Birth Mid Ulster.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.