Derry man jailed for sexual abuse of niece

Accused placed on Sex Offenders Register for 10 years

Derry courthouse on Bishop Street.

Reporter:

John Gill

A 50-years old local man who sexually abused his niece over 30 years ago by instructing her to re-enact sex acts on him after he'd shown her pornographic videos, has been jailed for 18 months at Derry Crown Court.
The defendant, who cannot be named because of his relationship to the victim, pleaded guilty to four charges of indecently assaulting his niece and guilty to one charge of committing an act of gross indecency on her.He committed the offences in his then family home between December 1984 and December 1987, starting when his niece was aged eight.
The offending came to light when the victim reported the abuse to the police in November 2017.As well as jailing the defendant for 18 months, Judge McCaffrey also placed him on the Sex Offender's Register for ten years and she also imposed a Barring Order, for a period yet to be determined, banning the defendant from contact with children.

