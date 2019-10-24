Police and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue team up for Halloween

The Police Service of Northern Ireland is working in partnership with colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service to make sure parents and young people have the information they need to stay safe this Halloween.

Superintendent Sue Steen, who leads on anti-social behaviour for the Police Service, says that while Halloween should be a safe and enjoyable time for everyone, it is not uncommon to see an increase in calls to police and other emergency services.

“Most people celebrate responsibly, but we need to be considerate and mindful of others when it comes to marking the Halloween festivities. It is natural for families and young people to want to come together to celebrate by dressing up or attending one of the many organised events that will be happening across Northern Ireland. What we don’t want to see is police being called out because an older couple are being tortured at their home due to the misuse of fireworks or that a fight has broken out at a party because of too much alcohol being taken.

“Remember, what might appear like harmless fun to some, feels like anti-social behaviour to others. Staying safe this Halloween means parents knowing exactly where their children are and what they are doing and for young people to make sure their actions are respectful, safe and legal.”

Gerry Lennon, Group Commander, NIFRS said: “It is important to be aware of any potential fire hazards while celebrating Halloween. Fireworks and sparklers can cause serious injury. Please ensure that they are used safely and in line with the manufacturer’s instructions.

“We would also like to remind parents of the potential dangers when their children are wearing fancy dress costumes. Make sure that children are properly supervised at all times; keep them away from fireworks, or open flames such as candles, pumpkins with candles in them, and bonfires. If their costume catches fire remember STOP, DROP and ROLL to quickly extinguish the flames.

“We want everyone to have a fun and enjoyable Halloween by putting safety first and being aware of additional fire hazards at this time of year.”

By following this simple advice you can make sure your family and friends have a safe and injury free Halloween this year.