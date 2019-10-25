Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

£60,000 Brooke Park Bowling Club replacement building

Sinn Féin Councillor for the Rosemount area, Mickey Cooper, has welcomed confirmation that Derry City and Strabane Council have agreed to provide £60,000 for the replacement of the Brooke Park Bowling Club building with a new structure.

£60,000 Brooke Park Bowling Club replacement building

Councillor Mickey Cooper has welcomed the announcement of £60,000 for a new Brooke Park Bowling Club building.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Sinn Féin Councillor for the Rosemount area, Mickey Cooper, has welcomed confirmation that Derry City and Strabane Council have agreed to provide £60,000 for the replacement of the Brooke Park Bowling Club building with a new structure.
He said it would provide much needed facilities for the club and other local groups.
He said: “I am delighted that this funding was recently passed at the council committee meeting . I have been lobbying for the replacement of the building for a long period due to the poor state of repair of the present building which has suffered from leaks and other issues for several years.
“The new facility will provide proper changing facilities for both the male and female members of the club and can also be used by other local groups.”
Councillor Cooper concluded: “I will be convening a meeting of council officers, the bowling club management and other interested parties in the next few weeks to further progress these plans.”

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Subscribe Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at news@derrynow.com

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie