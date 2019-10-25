£60,000 Brooke Park Bowling Club replacement building

Contact
Councillor Mickey Cooper has welcomed the announcement of £60,000 for a new Brooke Park Bowling Club building.
Sinn Féin Councillor for the Rosemount area, Mickey Cooper, has welcomed confirmation that Derry City and Strabane Council have agreed to provide £60,000 for the replacement of the Brooke Park Bowling Club building with a new structure.
He said it would provide much needed facilities for the club and other local groups.
He said: “I am delighted that this funding was recently passed at the council committee meeting . I have been lobbying for the replacement of the building for a long period due to the poor state of repair of the present building which has suffered from leaks and other issues for several years.
“The new facility will provide proper changing facilities for both the male and female members of the club and can also be used by other local groups.”
Councillor Cooper concluded: “I will be convening a meeting of council officers, the bowling club management and other interested parties in the next few weeks to further progress these plans.”
