Derry Factory Girls Party 'selling out fast'

SDLP Councillor for Foyleside, Shauna Cusack, is urging people, especially past factory workers interested in attending the reunion party at the Guildhall on 6 December to reserve their tickets right away.

She said: “Launched only last week, well over half of the 200 places have already been reserved even before the tickets have been printed.

“ I would urge all our last Factory girls, friends and family who are keen to attend to contact the Mayors office now so they don’t miss out.

“Tickets will be allocated on a first come first served basis and at only £5 per person for an evening of food, entertainment and lots of catching up, this is not to be missed, proceeds will go to the Mayor's charities.

“I’m delighted at the response already to this wonderful event and proud that another small step in recognising and paying appreciation to these amazing women and heroes of our heritage.

“I would be proud to be involved in many more tributes to come. Huge thanks to Helen Quigley at Inner City Trust for being the catalyst and with the Mayor's office for making an idea a reality.”

Councillor Cusack concluded: “I can’t wait for what promises to be a great nights craic.”

Tickets can be reserved by calling Karen on 71375627 or emailing mayor@derrystrabane.com