State-of-the-art lifts will enhance learning experience for young pupils at Derry school

A Derry primary school is “delighted” with the installation of new lifts that will further enrich the learning experience of pupils with mobility issues.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Michaela Boyle, officially opened two new stair lifts and a new high-quality passenger lift at St Anne’s Primary School in Rosemount area of the city.

The lifts will provide access to the whole school building for pupils and staff with mobility issues.

School principal, Eilis McGuinness, said: "St. Anne's Primary School first opened its door on May 1st 1972 and has been successfully educating the children of the city since that day. Our school motto is 'Love to Learn, Learn to Love' and is at the heart of all we do. We work in partnership with parents and the community to ensure all children reach their full potential. We are delighted to have this new lift to enhance the learning experiences for all pupils with mobility issues.”

Mayor Boyle said: “I am delighted and proud to perform the official opening of this new accessibility infrastructure which will ensure complete access for both current and future pupils at St Anne’s.The school library and ICT suite are located on the upper floors of the school so the lifts are a particularly important addition to ensure everyone can access their state of the art facilities.”