Dana makes pop comeback with new single 'Fallen'

Dana on the Lorraine Kelly show earlier this week.
Derry's Eurovision star Dana is making a pop comeback at the age of 67.
The former Thornhill girl shot to international stardom in 1970 with her hit song, “All Kinds of Everything,” and now she has returned with a new single “Fallen.”
This will be followed up with her new album “My Time,” which will be released by an independent label.
Dana retired from showbiz in the 1980s to raise her family after a string of hits in the 1970s and her own BBC TV series
She entered the political arena in the 1990s when she ran for Irish Presidential race and represented the country as an MEP.
Earlier this week, she appeared on the Lorraine Kelly breakfast show on ITV on which she spoke about relaunching her music career.
“This album is an unexpected wonderful lifetime experience,” she said.
“It’s totally amazing to me as I’m no spring chicken. I feel like it’s happening to somebody else.
"I remember being shocked in my 20s when Debbie Harry was still recording with Blondie at 33! So the thought of being nearly 70 and singing is amazing."
“But there are plenty of others older than me still doing it, like Cher, Dolly Parton, Mick Jagger...an endless list of fine performers. That really encourages me because I do get self-conscious about it.”
Dana recorded her new album of pop tracks in Rome, where she and seven other celebrities recently met the Pope in the BBC2 programme “Pilgrimage: The Road To Rome.”
The comeback album was initiated by her nieces and nephew who are in the pop group The Rua and it will be released on their independent label.
Dana said she had not sung in years after surgery on her vocal chords and admitted it took a bit of persuasion to get her behind the mike again.
"They just asked me to record there tracks and 'see how it goes', which I did in June 2018 despite being petrified and uncertain going into the studio.
"Those turned out really well and got a great response from their radio pluggers, so they asked if I'd complete the album."
