Modern Motherhood event to take place this Friday in Co Derry

AN evening of information, celebration and appreciation of Modern Motherhood will take place this Friday in the Elk.

Organiser Clare Bateson, of Beyond Birth Mid Ulster, said: "Through this event we aim to open a conversation about what can be forgotten as you prepare for your baby to be born....that special, precious, and generally chaotic time after baby arrives!

"We hope to raise awareness of what is 'beyond birth' for Mothers, as well as appreciate and celebrate the journey of our grannies, mammies, aunties, sisters, cousins and friends.

"We want to give you the information, tools, and contacts to build a 21st Century Village and Community.

"This event is for you if you are hoping to become a mother, if you are expecting a baby or you are a second, third or fourth time mammy. You will especially find this beneficial if you know and want to support a new Mum in your community.

"On the night you can look forward to input from the ladies behind this event, as well as local women with personal and professional expertise in postnatal care. Our speakers will give insight into the emotional, social, mental and physical wellbeing of mum's and we have invited local businesses who can support new mums with their wellbeing.

"We will also host a conversation between some well known local mammies who have shared their experiences of new motherhood and the joys, as well as the very real challenges it can bring."

Modern Motherhood will take place at the Elk, Toomebridge on Friday, October 25 from 6pm.

Tickets are priced £15 and are available to purchase online at www.getinvited.to/ beyond-birth-mid-ulster-/ modern-motherhood-1/

They can also be purchased at the Elk.