Coleraine students gain the skills to succeed in conjunction with Young Enterprise NI

ALL Year 12 students from Loreto College Coleraine took part in a Success Skills and Study Skills workshop recently.

Organised by the College’s Careers Department in conjunction with Young Enterprise Northern Ireland, the workshop asked students the question: ‘how prepared are you for the future?’

Putting the students’ GCSE studies and post-16 decisions into the context of preparing for the world of work, developing employability skills and trying to give themselves that extra ‘edge’ to help them get their dream job.

Some of the Year 12 students who took part in this week's workshop.

The workshop, led by Young Enterprise Northern Ireland, aimed to help students to improve their employability skills and capabilities for life at school, for their careers and for the world of work.

Activities carried out in groups included an opportunity for students to analyse their own learning styles, explore employment opportunities, and get to grips with some of the realities of career development, such as completing application forms and experiencing a job interview situation.

Students were also given the opportunity to consider their own strengths and areas of interest, and match these to potential career areas.

Mrs Sinead McNicholl, Employability Co-ordinator at Loreto College, commented that the workshop had been a very valuable opportunity for the students to put their GCSE studies into the context of preparation for the world of work and to assess their own qualities and aspirations with a future career plan in mind.

Mr Michael James, College Principal, paid tribute to Mrs McNicholl as well as to Young Enterprise Northern Ireland, adding that the event had been of tremendous benefit and value to all Year 12 students.