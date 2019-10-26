Are you in need of social housing in Magilligan or Greysteel?

TWO public information sessions to discuss the demand for social housing in Magilligan and Greysteel, are to take place next month.

The meetings are being organised by the Rural Housing Association and the Housing Executive.



The Co Derry public information sessions are scheduled for:

The Vale Centre, Greysteel on Thursday, November 7 from 6pm-8pm.

Magilligan Community Centre on Wednesday, November 13 from 7pm-9pm.

The aim of the tests is to identify where there is a hidden need for social or affordable housing in rural communities.

Evidence suggests that some people living in rural communities who are eligible for social housing do not register with the Housing Executive due to the limited availability of social housing in rural communities.

As part of the social housing demand test in Gortin, Rural Housing Association is encouraging people who are in housing need and who have not yet registered with the NIHE for homes in Greysteel or Magilligan to come forward and register their interest or attend the upcoming public meetings listed above.

If housing need is identified there may be the potential to develop new-build social housing in the area. To register your interest contact Eoin McKinney, NIHE Email: Eoin.Mckinney@nihe.gov.uk Phone: 02895982502.