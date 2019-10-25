Guildhall Square and Waterloo Place set for Heart of Samhain transformation

Guildhall Square and Waterloo Place are set to be transformed into the epicentre of the Derry Halloween celebrations this weekend.

“The Heart of Samhain” will open tomorrow (Saturday 26 October) and run to Friday, 1 November, and feature the Legenderry Food Village, a haunted market, live music, arts and crafts, street performers and a festival information point.

The area is also the gateway to some of the indoor highlights including the family orientated Little Horrors programme in the Guildhall, the Tower of Terror in the Tower Museum and the Awakening the Walls Trail.

Jacqueline Whoriskey, festival and events manager at Derry City and Strabane District Council, said the area would be the focal point for the week-long celebra- tions.

“The Heart of Samhain is your one stop shop for refreshments and entertainment during this year’s celebrations and the focal point of your Halloween experience,” she said.

“Guildhall Square will be a hive of activity with a music stage under a stretch tent, market stalls, a pop-up inflatable information point and street performers including the eagerly awaited return of the Saurus dinosaurs.

“In Waterloo Place, the Legenderry Food Village will bring together the very best of local street food with delicious autumnal treats for all the family and the perfect pit-stop to experience the city’s growing LegenDerry street food scene and the finest local seasonal produce.”

Saurus are giant street walkabout dinosaur crea- tures who thrilled the crowds during the 2015 and 2016 celebrations with their distinctive animal sounds and explosive fire perform- ances.

The dinosaurs will perform in Guildhall Square for 40 minutes at 1.00pm, 3.00pm and 5.00pm this Saturday and Sunday, 6.00pm and 7.45pm in Bishop Street from 28 to 30 October and 4.00pm in Guildhall Square on Thursday next, 31 October.

The Heart of Samhain will be in Guildhall Square on Saturday 26 and 27 of October from noon to 6pm, Monday 28 to Wednesday 30 October from noon to 9.30pm, Thursday, 31 October, from noon to 10.00pm and Friday, 1 November, from noon to 6.00pm.

The Derry Halloween Festival was voted Best International Experience at the NI Tourism Awards and will run from Saturday until Friday, 1 November, and this year’s theme is The Other World Awakens. Highlights include the Awakening the Walls trail around the city centre, a carnival parade, the Legenderry Halloween food event and of course the fireworks finale.