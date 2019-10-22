Marks and Spencer Foyleside name the Air Ambulance as its chosen charity for 2019

Air Ambulance Northern Ireland has announced that the charity has been selected by retail giant, Marks & Spencer (M&S) as the designated charity of choice in its Foyleside store

A significant proportion of the fundraising will be done through bag packs in the seven M&S stores, so Air Ambulance NI and M&S are appealing to the public to sign up and help.

Speaking about the new partnership, M&S Store Manager, Holly O’Hagan said; “We are delighted to be supporting Air Ambulance NI to provide vital assistance in life-threatening situations and to save lives across Northern Ireland. Local charity partnerships are decided by our colleagues in each store we are very much looking forward to working alongside the Air Ambulance NI charity staff and volunteer team to raise awareness and much needed donations for this very worthy cause.

“Our first bag pack in M&S Omagh has been a huge success with over £5,000 raised, so donating a few hours to volunteer really can make a difference.”

Air Ambulance NI, in partnership with Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS), provides a Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) and responds to severely ill or injured patients, seven days a week, twelve hours a day. From its base in Lisburn it can reach any part of Northern Ireland in approximately twenty-five minutes. The service’s primary role is to deliver advanced critical care, benefitting those whose lives are at serious risk following significant injury or trauma by bringing urgent medical assistance directly to the patient at the scene.

Kerry Anderson, Head of Fundraising at AANI, said; “We’re absolutely delighted to have this support from Marks & Spencer. To maximise this opportunity, we need the support of local people to give up a few hours every month for bag packs in their local M&S store. It’s a lovely way to support Air Ambulance NI and do your bit to help save lives.

“The air ambulance has been tasked on 1056 occasions, 122 of which have been in County Derry. The charity needs to raise £2million each year, by coming on board as a volunteer we’ll be one step closer.

“If you would like to get involved by volunteering at one of our bag-packing events please contact us by email at info@airambulanceni.org or call us on 028 9262 2677.”