NEWS 100 choirs descend for International Choir Festival in the City of Song

Groups from Mexico, Brazil, North Macedonia, Italy, France, Norway, Portugal and Iceland to compete.

The seventh City of Derry International Choir Festival is just around the corner as the city readies itself for the imminent arrival of 100 participating choirs from all over the world, many of whom will be visiting Derry for the very first time.

With exciting events kicking off this weekend, the first travelling ensemble to arrive will be a group of singers coming all the way from Tequila, Mexico, who will perform two concerts with the Ulster Orchestra – first, in the Guildhall on Wednesday next, 23 October, and then in St. Eugene’s Cathedral the following day.

Ten additional international choirs from Brazil, North Macedonia, Norway, Italy, Portugal, France and Iceland will join the festival to take part in the prestigious international competition on Saturday week, 26 October, and, as part of the Every Voice Community Programme, they will experience the famous warmth and hospitality the City of Song has to offer, as they sing alongside 40 of our own local choirs in venues across Derry.

There’s something for everyone as lovers of pop, jazz and gospel music will be able to enjoy performances on Saturday and Sunday, 26 and 27 October, while children from primary and post-primary schools from across the length and breadth of Ireland and the UK will sing their hearts out on Thursday and Friday, 24 and 25 October.

If the city at night is more your scene, a variety of evening concerts will perfectly round off each day of the festival as special guest artists, The Gesualdo Six, present a sublime programme of music on Thursday, 24 October, while internationally-renowned German a cappella vocal ensemble, SLIXS, will blow audiences away with their jazz, funk and soul music in St. Columb’s Hall on Friday 25 October.

Fiona Crosbie, festival manager, said: “This is the first year that we have reached the 100 mark with participating choirs so we are very excited for a jam-packed week of singing from choirs of all shapes, sizes, styles and ages.

“The festival continues to grow from year to year and this year our programme has even extended to include a pre-festival concert the weekend before, on Saturday 19 October, featuring 150 young singers from Derry, Donegal and Belfast alongside the Ulster Orchestra – a brilliant springboard into a brilliant week of choral music!.”

Tickets for all festival events are now on sale from the Millennium Forum Box office.

For further information and updates visit www.derrychoirfest.com.