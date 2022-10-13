Martina Martin’s great love for her family recalled at her funeral Mass in Creeslough

Mourners gathered in St Michael’s Church for the Funeral Mass of Creeslough tragedy victim Martina Martin were reminded of her friendly, mischievous smile and her great love for her family.

At Thursday morning’s Mass, Fr John Joe Duffy spoke of how Martina loved working in the local shop which became the scene of such an unimaginable tragedy.

“It was not just a shop but a place for people to meet, people to gather, people to comfort one another,” he said.

“Martina worked in an exceptionally nice place and she had a friendly face for it, for each time you would go there, you met that friendly face.

“She worked at the heart of our community, so well loved, so well liked, not only to those from this village but others who were passing through our village.

“Martina was a beautiful person. Her beauty inside radiated in that kind of cheeky, mischievous smile which flowed out to you when you met her.

“She was the voice of reason when others were hurting. She was a straight talker, never minced her words, the kindest friend you could ever have, the life and soul of any night out.”



Family members at the funeral on Thursday of Martina Martin in Creeslough

Fr Duffy recalled that Martina had been going about her normal routine last Friday afternoon.

“Then all things changed, events outside her control, outside the control of any one of us,” he said.

“Those few seconds of time last Friday have impacted so much on you as a family and on so many other families and on all of us, seconds that changed in time, that led to the changing for future generations of our village, our community, and communities beyond.

“The events of last Friday will be forever etched in our hearts.”

Mourners were reminded that Martina Martin, formerly Martina Russell was born in October, 1972. She grew up in Rough Park in Letterkenny, went to Woodlands National School and Errigal College.

“She moved to Galway in 1999 and lived life to the full,” said Fr Duffy. “This is where she met you, Derek, where you had your four children.

“And she moved back to Donegal to be close to her Mum, to be close to her family in 2008 after her Daddy’s death. And she moved back here to Creeslough. She moved back to the home of her grandparents. Creeslough was a coming home for her.

“She loved Creeslough. She felt very much like home always in Creeslough, where your families originated.

“She loved the people of this community and we, each and every one of us who knew her, very much loved her. She was very special to us. She was very special to her colleagues and she was very special to us all.

“If we were having a bad day, the quick wit would lift us up. She cared for the customers in another way - if you picked up a bar of chocolate and there was a bigger bar of chocolate available at the same price or a better bargain, she would say you know, you can get a bigger one. And that was Martina, looking out for people - and she loved her chocolate and we know she loved her little Oatfield sweets.”

Fr Duffy told Martina’s children: “She was the ultimate Mammy Bear, she stuck up for you through thick and thin, protected you and she kept you safe and taught you right from wrong.

“She was preparing you for life. She would be very proud of you. She is very proud of each one of the four of you. She will continue to be proud of each of you in your achievements and she would want you to do and achieve the very best in life for yourselves.

“You are blessed to have the best mother, who loved you so dearly, cared for you so much. She believed in you and she wanted you to be happy. She always had that story to tell, words of wisdom to share with you.

“I know those stories and words of wisdom will help you to walk through these times. I cannot imagine how sad they are for you, but she will help you. Those words of love and her presence will be with you. Each one of us will be praying for you as well.”

To Martina’s bereaved mother, Fr Duffy said: “It is so very sad for a mother to say goodbye to a daughter. And you as well as the children and Derek are so very much in our hearts. Nancy, we hold you in a very special place.”

Fr Duffy reminded people that during the Covid-19 pandemic, Martina had been a frontline worker, offering support and comfort at a time when even the church was closed.

He also reminded the bereaved community that there was support from all over the world, including Pope Francis who had sent a message of condolences.

The priest thanked gardaí, the emergency services, and everyone who had responded to the explosion last Friday afternoon.

The final blessing was delivered by Bishop Alan McGuckian before Martina’s remains were brought to Cavan for cremation.

Among the dignitaries in attendance at the funeral were President Michael D Higgins, Minister for Agriculture and Food Charlie McConalogue, a representative on behalf of Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Cllr Liam Blaney, head of Donegal County Council, John McLaughlin, and a number of public representatives.

Predeceased by her father Michael, Martina is survived by her husband Derek, children Neil, Sean, Oisin and Grainne, her brother Michael, her sisters Maria, Amanda and Kathryn, and her extended family and friends.