09 Sept 2022

Man arrested after four killed in livestreamed shootings

08 Sept 2022 4:41 PM

An alleged gunman who livestreamed himself driving around Memphis shooting at people, killing four and wounding three others in seemingly random attacks, was finally arrested after crashing a stolen car, police said.

The incident, which lasted hours, saw police warning people across the city to seek shelter, locking down a baseball stadium and university campuses and suspending public bus services, as frightened residents wondered where the man might strike next.

The suspect Ezekiel Kelly, 19, was taken into custody at around 9pm in the Memphis neighbourhood of Whitehaven, police spokeswoman Karen Rudolph said.

Memphis Police Director Cerelyn “CJ” Davis said during a news conference early on Thursday that four people had been killed and three others were wounded in seven shootings and at least two carjackings.

The first killing was at 12.56am on Wednesday, and officers responded to three more crime scenes before receiving a tip-off at 6.12pm that the suspect was livestreaming himself threatening to cause harm to citizens, Mr Davis said.

Police then sent out an alert warning people to be on the lookout for an armed and dangerous man responsible for multiple shootings and reportedly recording his actions on Facebook.

The suspect was arrested without incident two hours after the initial police alert when he crashed during a high-speed chase, and two guns were found in the vehicle, Mr Davis said.

Police did not discuss a motive or release the identities of those who had been killed or wounded.

Memphis has been shaken by several high-profile killings in recent weeks, including the shooting of a pastor during a daylight carjacking in her driveway, the shooting of an activist during an argument over money, and the death of a jogger abducted during her pre-dawn run.

“I understand it feels like so much violence and evil to experience in such a short time,” Memphis City Council member Chase Carlisle said on Twitter.

“We are SO much more than this.”

