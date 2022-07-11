Two people arrested in relation to murder of woman in north Dublin

A man and woman have been arrested in connection with the murder of 52-year-old Lisa Thompson in north Dublin.
Ms Thompson’s body was found at her home in Sandyhill Gardens in Ballymun on May 10.
Gardai said that Ms Thompson was the victim of a serious physical assault, and believe that her death occurred some time before her body was discovered.
On Monday, Gardai said they had arrested a man and a woman both aged in their 30s in relation to the incident.
They are being detained at separate Dublin Garda stations under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.