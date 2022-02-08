Don’t let your hearing ring out this Tinnitus Week

While tinnitus is a common condition (affecting around 17% of all adults), it is estimated that around 7% of people report persistent tinnitus, and about one in ten of these are significantly troubled by their tinnitus.

That’s approximately 40,000 people in Ireland who find their tinnitus troublesome.

It has also recently been reported that tinnitus is a common symptom of long Covid, which is where symptoms last weeks or months after the infection has gone. While it is not known what causes tinnitus, it is possible that Covid-19 attacks and damages the auditory system although more studies are required to confirm this.

Many celebrities, particularly those who work in music, have spoken out about their experience of tinnitus including Will.i.am, Chris Martin, Martin Kemp and Rag’n’Bone Man. Recently, Gareth Malone, also worked with Specsavers to speak about his tinnitus and highlight the importance of us looking after our hearing.

Specsavers Ireland Audiologist, Orla Walsh, says:

"Naturally, over time, you may experience hearing loss - just as you may find your eyesight changes. While tinnitus can be extremely frustrating, the good news is there are many tinnitus management techniques and therapies that people can use to alleviate symptoms."

What is tinnitus?

Tinnitus is the perception of noises in the ear. While it isn’t a condition itself, it is often a symptom of something underlying such as age-related hearing loss, an ear injury or even a circulatory system disorder. It is very common and can occur at any age, not only in those who have hearing loss but also in those who don’t look after their hearing.

What are the symptoms?

The main sensation is often a ringing sound in the ear. However, other sounds that can be heard include buzzing, whistling, humming, hissing and grinding. It can be a constant sound or occasional and the volume may vary.

Can it be prevented?

People who work with loud noises should always make sure they are wearing hearing protection, especially those who work with loud music, loud machinery and those who are exposed to loud bangs or who go clubbing frequently.

You also need to exercise caution when you’re wearing your headphones. To stay safe you should never listen to your music above 60% volume and you should also give your ears a break every hour too.

What can help?

Tackling tinnitus by yourself can be daunting and can make you feel isolated and alone, but there is a variety of support available for tinnitus sufferers depending on symptoms. If you have tinnitus sounds pulsating or in just one ear, it is best to discuss this with your GP. If you have symptoms of both tinnitus and hearing loss, the use of hearing aids can be successful in managing and improving your symptoms and your audiologist will be able to help.

For people who have symptoms of tinnitus but don’t have hearing loss, there are many techniques to help manage or alleviate them. These include cognitive behavioural therapy, as well as the use of background noise in quiet situations.

To find our more about tinnitus visit www2.hse.ie/conditions/tinnitus/treatment or speak to your GP. If you have concerns about your hearing, you can book a hearing test by visiting www.specsavers.ie/hearing