Throwback Tuesday: Out and About the County pubs and clubs (2011)

We have delved into the County Derry photographic archive today with a selection of pictures from out and about.
All smiles for the Derry Post
The Na Magha team which participated in the Festival of Hurling at the weekend. Pic by George Sweeney, nwpresspics
Hearts midfielder Aaron McEneff was at the Brandywell on Saturday to watch two of his old teams, Don Boscos and Derry City, in action. Pic by Tom Heaney, nwpresspics.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.