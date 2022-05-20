In Pictures: Memorial walk held in memory of Derry teenager Peter O'Hagan

Family and friends of the late Peter O'Hagan, from Shantallow, held a memorial walk to mark the first anniversary of his death.
The popular and much loved young Derry man died suddenly on May 13 last year from SUDEP – Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy.
Group pictured at the memorial walk for Peter O'Hagan. (Photo - Deirdre Heaney, nwpresspics)
Lecturers on strike at the Magee College campus of Ulster University earlier this year. Further industrial action is to take place next week.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.