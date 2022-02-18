Down Memory Lane: St Joseph's Boys' School Annual Formal (2007)

Down Memory Lane with the Derry News photographic archive and a gallery of pictures from the annual school formal in St. Joseph's Boys'.
Emma Fitzpatrick & Jenny Maxwell.
The new Destined team and the Derry Legends football team pictured with Derry Mayor Alderman Graham Warke ahead of their challenge game.
Sinéad McLaughlin: "What I have a really big problem with is that the policy from the very height of government here is not balanced towards Derry."
Derry's Guildhall is transformed with light as part of Derry's new Illuminate Festival launched last night
Derry airport and airline partner, Loganair, were forced to cancel flights out of City of Derry airport this morning
Derry City and Strabane District City Region has been ranked second in the FDI European Cities of the Future 2022
