DOWN MEMORY LANE: A look back through our local sporting archives

We have delved deep into the County Derry Post archive.
Click the < or > arrow above or 'Next Story' to go through the gallery
How many familiar faces will you spot today. Get tagging!
Glen - 1987 Minor champions
BACK ROW (L-R): C McGuigan, FP McCusker, G Murphy, D Higgins, M McKeefry, E Doherty, P Norton, P Brysoon, M Merron, D Norton, T Bradley, D Convery
FRONT ROW (L-R): T McGill, S McGuckin, G Murphy, J Murtagh, M Higgins, G McCloskey, T Doherty, F McCusker, P McCusker, K Higgins
MASCOTS: F McCusker, S McGuigan
