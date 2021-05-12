Contact
WATCH: The Iconic Newspapers 2021 GAA Football Season Podcast - PART 1
The waiting game is almost over with competitive intercounty football on the horizon once more this week after a long Covid-19 layoff. Iconic Newspapers, of which the County Derry Post and the Derry News are a part, has produced a pullout publication which is in papers and on the shelves this week.
The Iconic group has produced two football season preview podcast on the back of that publication and you can listen to Part One below and gear up for the season ahead with Dublin as defending champions.
Featured on the podcast are a selection of Iconic's sports editors and reporters, including Michael McMullan of the County Derry Post.
WATCH BELOW:
The 2021 Allianz Football League kickstarts the football season for 2021 this weekend with the All-Ireland Championships slated for the summer months.
The championship will work as it did last year with no back door. Provincial champions will be drawn to play each other in the All-Ireland semi-finals.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.