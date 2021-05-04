MEMORY LANE: Out & About the Derry night scene (2007)

Contact
Here are some photos from a night out around some popular venues in Derry during 2007.
Click the 'Next >' arrow above or 'Next Story' below to go through the gallery.
How many familiar faces will you spot today. Get tagging!
Ciara, Helen, Rachel and Ciara.
