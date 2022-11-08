Suspended sentence for Derry woman who threatened criminal damage to injured party's dog

A woman has been given a suspended sentence at Derry Magistrate's Court today for an array of offences including threatening to hurt the injured party's dog.

Nicole McEvoy (26) of St Elmo in Derry admitted a charge of assault on a female, threatening criminal damage to the dog, possessing class A and criminal damage to a phone.

All of the offences occurred on April 21 this year.

The court heard that the defendant was asked to go to the injured party's address.

While there the defendant pulled out a package of white powder which the injured party believed to be an illegal drug.

The woman took the powder and flushed it down the toilet and an argument ensued.

In the course of the argument McEvoy grabbed the other woman by the throat and kicked and punched her to the body.

She also threatened to kill the dog.

Defence counsel Michael Donaghey said it was 'a very nasty incident' but was 'totally out of character' for the defendant.

District Judge Oonagh Mullen said it was 'a serious offence'.

She imposed a sentence of 10 months in prison suspended for two years.