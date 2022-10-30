Search

30 Oct 2022

Derry pupils lead the way in cross community learning and friendship

Pupils from St. John’s Primary School and Lisnagelvin Primary School participated in the project

P6 pupils from St. John's PS and Lisnagelvin PS with teachers at the Peace Bridge after taking part in a joint educational walk along the banks of the River Foyle. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)

30 Oct 2022 10:52 AM

Earlier this week children from St. John’s Primary School and Lisnagelvin Primary School took part in a walk of song across the Craigavon Bridge and the Peace Bridge, as part of their Shared Education learning.

The year 6 pupils were working on their cross curricular project on the theme of bridges and reaching across these to form firm friendships that will last a lifetime.

As part of the Shared Education programme children from both sides of the community learn together, play together, have lunch together and regularly visit each other’s schools. 

This year the project is planned by P6 and P7 teachers to give their classes opportunities to make new friends, learn about other cultures, beliefs and to bond over their similarities. The project, run over two-years, gives teachers from both schools an opportunity to meet and create six week blocks of dynamic, exciting, active learning lessons to enhance community cohesion.

Children have been learning a song which was written by Lisnaglevin’s music teacher, Janice Caldwell.

Entitled “Come Take A Walk Across The Bridge”, the children walked both Craigavon and the Peace bridge while singing the song to passers by and enjoying a day out getting to know each other.

Mrs O’Connor, Principal of St. John’s Primary school, said: “Shared Education began in 2011 at our schools and for over ten years this programme has enabled us to forge excellent relationship for staff and children.#

“Our current programme promotes, inclusion, understanding, diversity, wellbeing and has an active cross curricular approach encompassing art, ICT, engineering, technology and design plus performance.”

She concluded: “The children get so much academically from this project but also personally and socially too.”

