County Derry road closed after collision

Police have closed a County Derry road following a one-vehicle collision.
"Motorists are advised of a one-vehicle road traffic collision on the Hillhead Road, Castledawson," said a spokesperson.
"The road will be closed for a time while the vehicle is recovered - local diversions are in place to facilitate this."
