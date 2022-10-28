Appeal for Help: McGinnis genealogy call out

The McGinnis family name is synonymous with the Greysteel area of County Derry but also has historical origins from throughout the North West, West of Ireland and further afield.

Indeed, there are also many variations of the spelling of the McGinnis name and its derivatives - it’s estimated at approximately 240.

Local Greysteel man Patrick McGinnis is keen to find out more about the McGinnis genealogy and the origins of the family name.

In particular, anyone any with information in connection with Charles McGinnis, also known as ‘The Nomad’ would be extremely helpful. It’s reported Charles has connections with Derry and Moville and was known for travelling the world and settling in Derry in the mid 1900s.

Also of interest is a gentleman called James Magennis. It is well documented that James is the only Northern Ireland man to win the George Cross in WW2 for his bravery in Singapore.

Finally, the surname ‘Leach’ is not too well known and if anyone has any information it would be greatly appreciated.

If anyone has any information, documents, connections or oral history, please email darren.farnan@braidwater.com with details.