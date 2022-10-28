TRAFFIC AND TRAVEL: 'Bypass' flooded as motorists asked to take extreme caution

The 'Bywash' area between Rosemount and Glenowen pictured earlier this morning.
Police are reminding motorists to take extreme caution when travelling on the roads this morning due to hazardous driving conditions.
Drivers are urged to be cautious when approaching the 'Bywash' (pictured) on Creggan Road due to flooding.
There are a number of roads flooded and impassable.
Please follow road signs, slow down and think about whether or not your journey is essential.
