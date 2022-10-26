Translink advises passengers to plan ahead as major track improvement works planned

Translink is set to carry out essential engineering works across the rail network from Saturday 29th October until Monday 31st October 2022 inclusively and on Sunday 6th November.

Over the Halloween weekend, much of the works will be focused in the Belfast area which will mean all Larne line and Derry line services will operate from Yorkgate Station in Belfast.

There will also be works on the cross-border route impacting Enterprise services.

All cross-border Enterprise services will be operated using bus substitutions from Lanyon Place, Portadown and Newry train stations.

To facilitate the works there will be bus substitutions in place with some minor alterations to the timetable over the weekend. A Saturday timetable will also be in place for all train services on Monday 31 October.

On Sunday 6th November, there will be works in the Antrim area which will impact on the Derry Line with bus substitution services operating between Antrim and Great Victoria Street.

Passengers are advised to check the website www.translink.co.uk or Journey Planner before they travel and allow extra time for their journey.

Translink’s Ian Campbell, Director of Service Operations said: “These works are vital to protect and modernise our infrastructure to maintain high quality, safe, and attractive rail services for today and for future generations.

“While the vast majority of project works are usually undertaken at night, some circumstances require longer periods of closures. We have carefully timed these works to coincide with the mid-term school holidays, when less passengers are travelling to minimise overall impact.

“To facilitate the Halloween festivities in Derry, the line between Belfast and Derry will remain open throughout the Halloween weekend with works on this line scheduled for 6th November.

“Our engineers are capitalising on the operational arrangements to deliver a number of projects including aligning with engineering works planned by Irish Rail in the south.

“I would like to thank all our passengers for their support and patience as we progress these essential works to upgrade the network”.

Free shuttle buses

For Derry Halloween, Translink has worked closely with Derry City and Strabane District Council and will operate free shuttle buses from 5pm to 10pm on 29th, 30th and 31st October between the North-West Transport Hub and Foyle Street Bus Centre.

Additional bus capacity has also been planned to help cater for the expected high demand over the weekend.

Translink has also added a series of late-night bus and coach services on 31st October, including:

• 22.00 - Strabane Bus serving – Prehen Rd, Newbuildings, Magheramason, Strabane • 22:00- Greysteel Bus serving - Limavady Rd, Strathfoyle, Eglinton, Greysteel • 20:45 - Cityside bus A serving - Slievemore, Skeoge, Culmore • 20:45 - Cityside bus B serving – Creggan, Hazelbank, Ballymagroarty • 20:45 – Waterside A bus serving – Nelson Drive, Kilfennan, Gobnasacle, Curryneirin • 20:45 – Waterside B bus serving – Prehen Rd, Newbuildings

In addition, a special train will leave the North-West Transport Hub in Derry at 9:38pm on Halloween night, travelling to Coleraine.