'A Night to Remember' as Féile Halloween film premieres

Féile, Derry's leading community arts organisation, have been working with several local Derry youth clubs to create a new film for Halloween.

The film, made in collaboration with Bishop Street Youth Club, Pilots Row, Cathedral Youth Club and Youth First, involves children and young people from the local youth clubs.

Entitled "A Night to Remember", it is a Streets Alive Project funded by Urban Villages.

Following the story of three children who, after an evening of trick-or-treating at Halloween, decide to venture to a Haunted House in Pilots Row to rekindle some Halloween spirit.

However, what they find there will turn out to be more than they bargained for...

The film stars Lily-Mae McMenamin, Keenin Duffy and Lucia Macari, alongside a host of young talent from youth clubs across the Bogside, Bishop Street and Fountain neighbourhoods.

Jeanette Warke, Cathedral Youth Club, said: "It was lovely to see the young people all together. It was very moving and I would like to see more of this collaborative work!"

Sibeal Duffy, Bishop's Street Youth Club, commented: "A beautiful event, and a great way to get our young people working together."

The film will premiere at The Nerve Centre on Wednesday at a private screening for the youth clubs and cast. It will be available for streaming on Féile's Social Media Channels on Thursday, 27th October 2022 from 7.00pm.