Homes evacuated following reports of a 'suspicious object' in Derry

Police are currently in attendance at a security alert in the Carnhill area of the city.
Officiers are investigating a report of a suspicious object in the area.
A number of homes have been evacuated and the public is asked to avoid the area.
There are no further updates at this stage.
