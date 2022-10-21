Bust of former Prime Minister to be unveiled in County Derry

A memorial bust of a former British Prime Minister is set to be unveiled in County Derry this weekend.

Andrew Bonar Law was British Prime Minister from 1922 to 1923, and has links to the Coleraine area, where the bust is set to go on display.

His father James Law was originally from the north coast town and became a Free Church of Scotland minister in New Brunswick.

James Law eventually retired to the north coast, where Bonar became a regular visitor, installing a memorial window for his parents at Ballywillan Presbyterian Church in Portrush.

Regarded by many as the 'saviour' of the Conservative Party and a founder of the Northern Ireland state, his son also took the title 'Lord Coleraine' on his elevation to the House of Lords in 1954.

The bust has been created by renowned sculptor Helen Runciman, and an unveiling ceremony is set to take place at Coleraine Town Hall on Saturday October 22.

Chairman of the Andrew Bonar Law Memorial Project, Cllr Aaron Callan, said he was delighted to see the plans come to fruition.

“We are delighted that the Lord Lieutenant for County Londonderry Mrs. Alison Millar has agreed to conduct the official unveiling of the bust,” he said.

“We are also pleased that the Mayor for Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Cllr. Ivor Wallace along with the Chief Executive of the Ulster Scots Agency Mr. Ian Crozier will be attending the event.

Cllr Aaron Callan

“We are also delighted that descendants of Bonar Law will also be in attendance for the event including our honorary patron, Charlotte Bonar Law.

“100 years ago, this week Rt. Hon Andrew Bonar Law became Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

“We are delighted that he will be recognised in the town with which he has such strong family connections.”

The group continue to fundraise towards their objective to encourage interest in Andrew Bonar Law. More information can be found on their website – www.andrewbonarlawmemorial.co.uk.