Appeal for information following damage to number of cars

Police at Strand Road are appealing for witnesses and information following reports of criminal damage to a number of motor vehicles in the Elaghmore Park area of Derry.
Police received reports shortly before 2.10am on Friday, 23rd September.
Two people, a man in his 30s and a teenage boy arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, have both been released on bail, pending further enquiries. .
Enquiries are ongoing, and anyone who may have any information which could assist, or who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area at the time, is asked to contact police on 101 and quote reference number 103 of 23/09/22.
Police are also keen to hear from anyone else who believes their vehicle may have also been targeted.
