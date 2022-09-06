County Derry girl in new film set in penal Ireland

A County Derry girl is to star in a new film set in Ireland during the penal laws, with filming recently concluding in August.

Part of the County Down countryside has been transported back to the penal time in Ireland, for an imaginative film called “Faith of our Fathers”.

The film tells the story of a Catholic Priest hiding in fear of the austere laws of the time, and the whole community’s efforts to shelter him as he ministers through the hedge schools and Mass Rock to strengthen the faith of the people.

Global TV network EWTN is behind this new production currently being filmed on the beautiful grounds of Dromantine Retreat & Conference Centre outside Newry, County Down.

A young Derry Girl from Maghera, Éinín Duggan, plays the role of Mary in the film and she said it was a 'dream come true'.

“It's an amazing experience! Honestly a dream come true. I am enjoying every second," said Éinín.

"I've met so many lovely people and everyone is so supportive and kind to me. This is my first film and its fantastic to work with such talented cast and crew. I'm learning a lot. I will be sorry when filming comes to an end.”

The production involves over 90 people including actors, extras, film crew and all those working behind-the-scenes over the many weeks of production.

In coping with the significant work effort over the past 21 days, Éinín said “I've coped surprisingly well actually. The early starts took a bit of getting used to, but I just make sure to get to bed early the night before and it's fine.

"The long days go by quickly, there's always so much happening I don't really feel the time going by at all. Time flies when you're having fun!”

The film juxtaposes the strong and unyielding faith of the Irish people during Penal times, compared to the trend towards indifference in modern day.

Aidan Gallagher is Executive Producer of the film commissioned by EWTN. Aidan said “The actors and crew we have working on set have put in a huge effort to make this a quality production.

They’ve given this film a powerful authenticity, set in the penal times period of our history, on which we have based our story.” The Irish language is spoken in various scenes of the film which further enhances the realism of the production.

Éinín said “I love playing the role of young Mary. She is a sweet, innocent girl whose parents try hard to protect her from the harsh realities of life during the Penal time in Ireland.

"One special moment that stands out for me is the scene where I sing my song. Singing is a passion of mine and it was incredible to have the opportunity to sing on this film.”

The film’s director is County Down man Campbell Miller. A multi-award winner for his previous work in film, Campbell said: “As well as our amazing actors, the Camera, Costume, Make-up; and Art Departments have been incredible in making the story a reality.

"Everyone is working so hard behind the scenes. The film is coming together well and is looking good. I think we will get an amazing result.”

The film is due for broadcast in 2023 on Sky 586, Virgin Media 815, Amazon Prime, Netflix, and 11 satellites globally, as well as streamed on other platforms & networks around the world.

The production team’s three previous films HOPE; BRAVERY UNDER FIRE; THE PRODIGAL SON have each been screened in the Vatican Filmoteca in Rome and presented to Pope Francis.

The HOPE film also won the prestigious international Global Gabriel Award in 2020.

Éinín is not the only County Derry interest in the film, with Bugsy McMahon - drama facilitator at Draperstown's Glasgowbury - both writing on and acting in the production.