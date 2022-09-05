Death Notice

The late Paul Carlin
We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Paul Carlin, peacefully at the Foyle Hospice on September 4, 2022.
Late of 11, Central Drive, Creggan. May he rest in peace.
Beloved son of the late Jimmy and Joy. Devoted and loving brother of Colin, Michael, Patricia, Joan, Kate, Peter, Jimmy, Marion and the late Jimbo, Leonard, Betty, Christy and Roddy. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by all his nieces, nephews, wider family circle, friends and neighbours.
Paul's remains are reposing at his late family residence, 11, Central Drive. Funeral leaving from there on Wednesday, September 7, at 9.20am for 10am requiem Mass in St Mary's Church, Creggan. Burial will take place immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery.
Paul's funeral requiem Mass can be streamed live via the link: https://www.churchservices.tv/creggan
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Foyle Hospice c/o Mr Kieran Connor, McClafferty Funeral Directors, Unit 3, Ráth Mór Business Park, Derry, BT48 0LZ.
Ar Dheis Dé Go raibh A h'Anam Dhílis.
All enquiries to Mr Kieran Connor, McCafferty Funeral Directors, 02871262823.
